Update: 2 dead bodies found in town of Sun Prairie home; Dane County investigating
alert top story
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE

Update: 2 dead bodies found in town of Sun Prairie home; Dane County investigating

Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car in front of trees, generic file photo

A Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found Monday in a home in the town of Sun Prairie, authorities said. 

The deaths were reported at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Pierceville Road, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Monday. Officers were still on the scene Monday night. 

Deputies and police officers entered the home and found the two bodies. The Dane County Sheriff's Office did not release information on the identities of the individuals, how they died or how authorities were notified about them.

"We can't say anything more at this point," Schaffer said. 

Sgt. John Matz said in a statement that the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the names of the individuals after notification of family.  

Matz said the Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any danger to the public. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the death investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Cottage Grove Police Department also assisted on the scene. 

Shootings, anti-Semitic attacks against state justices top recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Related to this story

