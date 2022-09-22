Update: 17-year-old girl found, older man still being sought, Madison police say

UPDATE: Madison police say Laniyah R. Hampton has been found, but Paul Williams III remains at large and that they are no longer looking for either vehicle in the case.

ORIGINAL STORY: Madison police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing by her mother and possibly in danger and in the company of wanted man 19 years her senior.

The mother reported early Thursday morning that Laniyah R. Hampton had disappeared and police say she may be with Paul Williams III, 36. Williams has a warrant out for his arrest, police said, and is also being sought in Hampton's disappearance. He is also known to visit the Beloit and Janesville areas, they said.

Police said Williams is known to drive a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu bearing Wisconsin plate AMP-7217 and a 2009 silver Chrysler Aspen bearing Wisconsin plate AMF-3144. They said he is 6-feet, 6-inches tall, might be walking on crutches, and may be with Hampton in the area of John Q. Hammons Drive on Madison's Far West Side near Middleton.

Anyone with information about Hampton's or Williams' whereabouts is being asked to call police dispatch at 608-255-2345 or a dedicated tip line at 855-237-3262.

Police advise anyone who sees them not to approach them but to immediately contact police.