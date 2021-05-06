 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: 1 injured in shooting that closed portion of eastbound Beltline
0 comments
alert

Update: 1 injured in shooting that closed portion of eastbound Beltline

  • 0

A person is injured after a shooting that closed a portion of the eastbound Beltline Thursday afternoon, Madison police said. 

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Multiple shots were fired into an occupied car on the eastbound Beltline near Whitney Way at around 12:30 p.m., Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said. The shooting stemmed from a suspected road rage incident. 

A passenger was left with minor injuries, Hoefs said. No other details were made available. 

The state Department of Transportation reported the closure between Gammon Road and Whitney Way at around 1:30 p.m. "because of law enforcement activity" and said it would last about two hours. All lanes were back open by 2:50 p.m.

Madison police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics