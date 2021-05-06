Update: 1 injured in shooting that closed portion of eastbound Beltline

A person is injured after a shooting that closed a portion of the eastbound Beltline Thursday afternoon, Madison police said.

Multiple shots were fired into an occupied car on the eastbound Beltline near Whitney Way at around 12:30 p.m., Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said. The shooting stemmed from a suspected road rage incident.

A passenger was left with minor injuries, Hoefs said. No other details were made available.

The state Department of Transportation reported the closure between Gammon Road and Whitney Way at around 1:30 p.m. "because of law enforcement activity" and said it would last about two hours. All lanes were back open by 2:50 p.m.

Madison police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

