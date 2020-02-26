Update: 18-year-old arrested after child shot in foot on Far East Side, Madison police say

A teenager was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy was shot and injured on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police said.

Davon Johnson, 18, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within easy access of a child and felony bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police were called to a home on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a child had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.

DeSpain said the boy was holding the gun when it went off . Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun.

Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.

The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.