Unwilling Stoughton man gives armed man a ride, police say

A Stoughton man gave an armed man a ride for more than 30 minutes after the two encountered each other near Capitol Square early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The driver said he had no choice but to give the armed man a ride after he approached the car and flashed a handgun. The armed man did not threaten the driver, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement, but made nonsensical statements and “appeared to be on something.”

The armed man asked the driver for money but the driver said he didn’t have any cash to give. The suspect then asked the driver to stop at a convenience store on Regent Street and got out of the car with the driver’s electronic tablet.

The driver then called police. The suspect returned the tablet to the driver’s car and walked away once he realized police were called.

The suspect, Ronald E. Witherspoon, 40, of Madison, who was located by Madison police and UW police officers near the intersection of Madison Street and Garfield Street, claimed the driver is a friend and they were just riding around together.

He was taken into custody on tentative charges of armed robbery, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct while armed. He did not have a gun at the time of arrest.