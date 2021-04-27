Unusual sentence, supported by all sides, gives man probation for attempted homicide from 26 years ago

A Chicago man who pleaded guilty to attempted homicide for a 1994 shooting was sentenced Tuesday to six years of probation, because he has shown himself to be a much different man at 45 than he was at 18 when the shooting happened in the town of Madison.

"You are not the person you were in 1994," Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz told Damien Johnson, whose real name, his attorney said, is Ramone Webb. "I could go through this analysis with the character of the 18-year-old man who fired the shots. But it would not be accurate. Your mindset is not the mindset of the person from 1994."

Last year, after finishing an Illinois prison sentence, Johnson was brought to Dane County to face charges that have lingered since 1994, the most serious related to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex that was at the time called Somerset Circle. Though she was injured, the woman has appeared in court on earlier occasions to say she doesn't believe Johnson should be punished any further for the shooting.

“I just feel it’s over with,” she said in November. “I’ve moved on with my life. He needs to move on with his life.”