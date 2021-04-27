Unusual sentence, supported by all sides, gives man probation for attempted homicide from 26 years ago

A Chicago man who pleaded guilty to attempted homicide for a 1994 shooting was sentenced Tuesday to six years of probation, because he has shown himself to be a much different man at 45 than he was at 18 when the shooting happened in the town of Madison.
"You are not the person you were in 1994," Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz told Damien Johnson, whose real name, his attorney said, is Ramone Webb. "I could go through this analysis with the character of the 18-year-old man who fired the shots. But it would not be accurate. Your mindset is not the mindset of the person from 1994."
Last year, after finishing an Illinois prison sentence, Johnson was brought to Dane County to face charges that have lingered since 1994, the most serious related to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex that was at the time called Somerset Circle. Though she was injured, the woman has appeared in court on earlier occasions to say she doesn't believe Johnson should be punished any further for the shooting.
“I just feel it’s over with,” she said in November. “I’ve moved on with my life. He needs to move on with his life.”
Since 1995, Johnson had been in prison in Illinois on a homicide conviction. But after serving 26 years, Berz said, Johnson is a different person, having "matured in terms of age and perspective. You have done pretty much all you could do while confined in the prison system to positively impact your life."
That has included getting an education and working a job while in prison.
While Johnson originally pleaded guilty to the attempted homicide charge in early March, he had to re-enter his guilty plea Tuesday due to some unforeseen technical differences in the law now, compared to how it stood in 1994.
The six-year probation sentence was sought by both Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess and Johnson's lawyer, public defender Ronald Benavides, who said Johnson's acceptance of responsibility now for what he did in 1994 "signals to everyone that he wants to put his former life behind him." Benavides said Johnson has rejected the gang lifestyle he once embraced, and most people he knew from that period in his life are either in prison or dead.
"What I was is not what I am," Johnson told Berz. "What I was then is not what I will be in the future. Life is an evolving process."
"If I have the chance, I will prove to the court that I can be an upstanding citizen," he said.
Johnson will serve his probation in Illinois, where his family is located, at the same time he serves his Illinois parole. Berz said Johnson's family will be instrumental in helping him adapt to a world that's different from the one he was removed from in 1995, and she urged him to rely on them.
Madison Forward: Region's business community pushes ahead
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.
The pandemic brought unexpected challenges but Madison area businesses found ways to survive amid the losses.
While the food and hospitality industries slowed during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into overdrive in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Sponsored Content: When the Princeton Club launched its #ForABetterTomorrow campaign well before the pandemic struck, staff and members had no idea how meaningful it would become during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Not only are we there to care for and educate kids, but without us, there is no economy. Without us, people cannot work."
"Overnight we became a digital production company," says Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis.
To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
COVID-19 forced new chapters in the business plans of most retailers once sales began to plummet.
Plenty of local restaurants closed in the past year due to the pandemic, and those that have survived, point to a combination of loyal customers, trusted employees, government assistance and online fundraising.
"It was really a steep learning curve because there was no playbook," said Tim Metcalfe, president of the family-owned Metcalfe’s Market.
"Even though we didn't have a lot of guests, we had to adapt and be nimble to a changing environment," said Phillip Mattsson-Boze, general manager of HotelRed and president of the Greater Madison Hotel & Lodging Association.
The shopping center has evolved from an indoor experience to a more open-air, urban shopping destination.
"I just knew I had to make it," Tammy Schreiter said. "I don't give up easily. And maybe that can be a bad trait but in this case it was good."
City street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said 57 carts are currently licensed to vend citywide, down from 67 last year. She said she's also working with potential cart operators who are interested in opening this season.
"I'm not going to attribute it to some high level of business acumen," owner Mike Batka said. "There is something to be said about being in the right place at the right time."
With major events canceled, travelers hit the lakes, rivers, trails and campgrounds to keep busy and socially distanced.
Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.
Financial planning, donations and a $1.4 million Musicians' Relief Fund helped cushion the blow during a canceled season.
Sponsored Content: What happens when a Family Loses a Loved one and the ability to memorialize them is limited due to pandemic safety restrictions?
Sales jumped last year at the family-owned hardware stores, but snug Ace Hardware Center on the Isthmus closed to in-person shopping for more than a year.
Many Madison artists "persevered" by changing course.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking for most of 2020," executive director Jeff Burkhart said. "It definitely was a period of time where so much uncertainty existed."
Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 …
Sponsored Content: Business owners and their plans. Provided by Andy Burish, Managing Director at The Burish Group