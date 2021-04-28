 Skip to main content
Unusual sentence, supported by all sides, gives man probation for 1994 attempted homicide in town of Madison
Unusual sentence, supported by all sides, gives man probation for 1994 attempted homicide in town of Madison

A Chicago man who pleaded guilty to attempted homicide for a 1994 shooting was sentenced Tuesday to six years of probation, because he has shown himself to be a much different man at 45 than he was at 18 when the shooting happened in the town of Madison.

“You are not the person you were in 1994,” Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz told Damien Johnson, whose real name, his attorney said, is Ramone Webb. “I could go through this analysis with the character of the 18-year-old man who fired the shots. But it would not be accurate. Your mindset is not the mindset of the person from 1994.”

Last year, after finishing an Illinois prison sentence, Johnson was brought to Dane County to face charges that have lingered since 1994, the most serious related to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex that was at the time called Somerset Circle. Though she was injured, the woman has appeared in court on earlier occasions to say she doesn’t believe Johnson should be punished any further for the shooting.

“I just feel it’s over with,” she said in November. “I’ve moved on with my life. He needs to move on with his life.”

Damien Johnson

Johnson

Since 1995, Johnson had been in prison in Illinois on a homicide conviction. But after serving 26 years, Berz said, Johnson is a different person, having “matured in terms of age and perspective. You have done pretty much all you could do while confined in the prison system to positively impact your life.”

That has included getting an education and working a job while in prison.

While Johnson originally pleaded guilty to the attempted homicide charge in early March, he had to re-enter his guilty plea Tuesday due to some unforeseen technical differences in the law now, compared to how it stood in 1994.

The six-year probation sentence was sought by both Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess and Johnson’s lawyer, public defender Ronald Benavides, who said Johnson’s acceptance of responsibility now for what he did in 1994 “signals to everyone that he wants to put his former life behind him.” Benavides said Johnson has rejected the gang lifestyle he once embraced, and most people he knew from that period in his life are either in prison or dead.

“What I was is not what I am,” Johnson told Berz. “What I was then is not what I will be in the future. Life is an evolving process.”

“If I have the chance, I will prove to the court that I can be an upstanding citizen,” he said.

Johnson will serve his probation in Illinois, where his family is located, at the same time he serves his Illinois parole. Berz said Johnson’s family will be instrumental in helping him adapt to a world that’s different from the one he was removed from in 1995, and she urged him to rely on them.

