Unoccupied, crashed vehicle found on East Side with 'evidence' of being hit by gunfire, Madison police say

Police lights

An unoccupied, crashed vehicle was found on the East Side early Saturday morning with “evidence” of being hit by gunfire, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, an officer in the area of North Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street heard a vehicle crash followed by gunshots, Sgt. Christopher Keyes said in a statement.

Police found the crashed vehicle in the area, unoccupied, but with “evidence of it having been struck by gunfire,” Keyes said.

There were no signs of anyone being injured, and the investigation is continuing, Keyes said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

