‘Unnoticed and unreported’: Child abuse reporting down during pandemic, while internet crimes increase

One reason could be many of the schools that report to the Sheriff's Office are in rural areas, where many districts had at least some portion of the semester in person, Ewers-Hayes said. The communities are also smaller and tighter knit. Since "everybody knows everybody," it may be easier to notice when a child is showing signs of abuse, Ewers-Hayes said.

The Fitchburg and Sun Prairie police departments also did not see major changes in child abuse reporting during the pandemic.

But the Dane County Department of Human Services, which takes reports of child abuse from the entire county, has seen a 38% drop in reports from April through October this year compared to last year, director Shawn Tessmann said.

Tessmann said there has not been a corresponding drop in substantiated cases, though. The number of reports that ended with a finding of maltreatment from April to October was 99 in 2019 and 88 in 2020, an 11% decrease.

"It is reasonable to speculate that the most serious cases are still finding their way to us," she said.

Teachers adjust

Although reports have decreased in some places, teachers are working hard to adjust to supporting children in a digital environment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}