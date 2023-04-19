An unlocked vehicle led to a purse and keys being stolen in a home invasion in the village of Windsor overnight Monday into Tuesday, authorities reported.

Deputies were called to a home on the 6600 block of Wendell Way shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday after the owners woke up to find someone had entered their home while they were sleeping, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The thief entered the home by taking a garage door opener left inside an unlocked vehicle in the driveway. Once inside the garage, the thief entered the home and made off with a purse and a set of keys, Schaffer said.

Deputies are reviewing video doorbell footage and have contacted residents of neighboring homes to gather potential video evidence, Schaffer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-284-6900. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN