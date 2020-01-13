You are the owner of this article.
Unlocked SUV with garage door opener inside stolen from Southwest Side home, police say

Madison police squad stock file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An unlocked SUV with a garage door opener inside of it was stolen from a Southwest Side home, along with several wallets, Madison police reported.

The SUV was parked in the driveway of the home in the 3500 block of Manchester Road when the thefts happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The thief or thieves used the garage door opener to get in the garage, and the door from the attached garage into the house also was unlocked, enabling entry into the house, DeSpain said.

When family members woke up, the SUV and wallets were done. The father quickly canceled credit cards after learning the burglar or burglars already had been using them to make, or attempt to make, purchases, DeSpain said.

The stolen SUV was located Saturday night in a Brittany Place parking lot, DeSpain said.

Police again advised people to lock cars, homes, and not lot leave vehicles unattended and running.

Last month, 56 vehicles were reported stolen and 54 had keys in them, or easily accessible to criminals, while 29 were unlocked and running at the time they were taken.

In December, Madison police arrested 13 juveniles, two 17-year-olds, and three adults on tentative auto theft related charges.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

