Unlocked, running car stolen from South Side convenience store, police say

An unlocked car left running was stolen from a South Side convenience store Sunday afternoon, Madison police said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A car thief stole the vehicle from the store's parking lot on the 2500 block of Fish Hatchery Road just before 6 p.m., said Hunter Lisko, a police spokesperson. 

The vehicle has not been recovered and police have made no arrests, Lisko said. 

