Unlocked, running car stolen from South Side convenience store, police say

An unlocked car left running was stolen from a South Side convenience store Sunday afternoon, Madison police said.
A car thief stole the vehicle from the store's parking lot on the 2500 block of Fish Hatchery Road just before 6 p.m., said Hunter Lisko, a police spokesperson.
The vehicle has not been recovered and police have made no arrests, Lisko said.
Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
Breaking News Reporter
Lucas Robinson covers breaking news for the Wisconsin State Journal. He can be reached at (608) 252-6186.
