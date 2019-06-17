Madison squad car very tight crop
An elderly couple on Madison's North Side couldn't have foreseen what leaving a door or two unlocked could mean. Stolen credit cards and a crashed SUV later was a hard lesson.

It started at about 5 a.m. Saturday when the 74-year-old man and 71-year-old woman awakened to discover their Honda CRV was gone from their garage in the 700 block of Northport Drive.

"That was not all," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The man had his wallet taken from the kitchen and the woman lost her purse from the same location."

A side door to the garage was left unlocked, as was the door leading into the kitchen from the garage.

Adding to the open door policy: The SUV was unlocked, with the key in the ignition.

"The burglar came in sometime during the night as they slept," DeSpain said.

The responding officer was taking down information from the couple when a call came over the police radio, that the stolen SUV sideswiped a pickup truck on Troy Drive.

The driver of the stolen SUV then lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and ended up in a yard on Knutson Drive, the SUV sustaining plenty of damage.

"Witnesses saw four young men bail out and run towards the railroad tracks," DeSpain said. "The victims' wallet and purse were found in the SUV, but credit cards were missing."

"The SUV also reeked of marijuana."

No description of the suspects was given.

