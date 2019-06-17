An elderly couple on Madison's North Side couldn't have foreseen what leaving a door or two unlocked could mean. Stolen credit cards and a crashed SUV later was a hard lesson.
It started at about 5 a.m. Saturday when the 74-year-old man and 71-year-old woman awakened to discover their Honda CRV was gone from their garage in the 700 block of Northport Drive.
"That was not all," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The man had his wallet taken from the kitchen and the woman lost her purse from the same location."
A side door to the garage was left unlocked, as was the door leading into the kitchen from the garage.
Adding to the open door policy: The SUV was unlocked, with the key in the ignition.
"The burglar came in sometime during the night as they slept," DeSpain said.
The responding officer was taking down information from the couple when a call came over the police radio, that the stolen SUV sideswiped a pickup truck on Troy Drive.
The driver of the stolen SUV then lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and ended up in a yard on Knutson Drive, the SUV sustaining plenty of damage.
"Witnesses saw four young men bail out and run towards the railroad tracks," DeSpain said. "The victims' wallet and purse were found in the SUV, but credit cards were missing."
"The SUV also reeked of marijuana."
No description of the suspects was given.
Stabbing at upscale off-campus apartment, 2 arrested, Madison police say
Man, woman found hiding in dog kennel after 100 mph car chase on Beltline, police say
Janesville man arrested on multiple drug charges, police say
Man snatched cash from Memorial Union employee, arrested by UW police
Police: Madison man stopped for driving 90 mph in McFarland arrested for 6th OWI
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Uncomfortable comments made to kids led to man's arrest, Madison police say
Man allegedly punched woman in face, arrested after foot chase, Madison police say
Madison woman gets 3 years prison in plea deal in fentanyl-laced heroin overdose death
Madison woman sentenced to probation, jail after boyfriend shot father
Fatal shooting during robbery in Fitchburg leads to 21-year prison sentence
Madison man pleads guilty to 3 felonies for Langdon Street attack that left woman severely injured
Madison man found guilty of attempted homicide in shooting of wife of woman he was having affair with
Cab robber pleads guilty to federal charges
'Odd wording' in law leads to dismissal of felony sexual assault charge against former UW doctor
Fitchburg man arrested in May shooting that injured another, Madison police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines