Unlocked doors lead to stolen vehicle, handgun on Near West Side, Madison police say
Unlocked doors lead to stolen vehicle, handgun on Near West Side, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.

The thefts happened shortly after midnight on South Randall Avenue, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a report.

At least two different unlocked vehicles were entered, a handgun was taken from the center console of one vehicle, and a second vehicle was stolen, as a spare key is believed to have been left in the console, Laundrie said.

Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

