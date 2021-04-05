Unlocked doors lead to stolen vehicle, handgun on Near West Side, Madison police say

Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.
The thefts happened shortly after midnight on South Randall Avenue, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a report.
At least two different unlocked vehicles were entered, a handgun was taken from the center console of one vehicle, and a second vehicle was stolen, as a spare key is believed to have been left in the console, Laundrie said.
Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area