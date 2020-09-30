 Skip to main content
Unlocked car provides familiar avenue for Southwest Side burglar, Madison police say
An unlocked car provided a familiar avenue for a burglar on the Southwest Side on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

At about 5 a.m., a burglar entered an unlocked car parked outside of home in the 500 block of Gately Terrace and used a garage door opener to access the house as residents slept, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A purse and electronics were among the items stolen, DeSpain said.

