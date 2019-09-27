Burglars stole three vehicles from a Hawk’s Landing family overnight, using an all-too-familiar method, Madison police reported.
The burglars found an unlocked car in the family’s driveway on Hill Creek Drive that contained a garage door opener. That enabled them to get into the garage and then into the home to get keys to the a 2019 Honda HRV, 2015 Acura RDX, and 2014 Audi Q5 they stole, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said.
The family slept through the crime, but a neighbor called 911 around 4 a.m. after seeing several strangers on the street, and the early investigation suggests a group of teens had been in the Hawk's Landing neighborhood for at least 30 minutes checking for unlocked cars, DeSpain said.
A Madison teen described as a person of interest was found in the area by responding officers and was detained, DeSpain said.
Madison police asked area residents to check their vehicles and home surveillance cameras and report any new information.
Authorities said earlier this week that they believe an organized group is behind a continuing spree of burglaries and stolen vehicles that extends beyond Dane County.