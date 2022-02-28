Unlike COVID-19, traffic deaths in Wisconsin show no sign of slowing down

The start of a new year has not shown an improvement to the rash of traffic deaths in Wisconsin since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary state data shows that as of Feb. 20, 65 people had died in crashes, compared to 54 deaths at the same time in 2021. Last year’s total of 601 traffic deaths was tied for the state’s highest yearly death toll in 14 years.

The issue of reckless driving has gotten the most attention in Milwaukee, which saw a dramatic increase in deaths in 2020 and a high total in 2021. It has been a central issue in elections for mayor and city council, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Experts said the increase in unsafe driving is a statewide issue that is not limited to deaths. Serious injury crashes and collisions with pedestrians are up in some places.

Officials first saw an increase in speeding when COVID-19 reduced the number of cars on the road. Traffic volume was back nearly to normal levels by mid-2021.

“What I thought would happen was that when the traffic came back to normal, we would see the speeds go back down to where they were before 2020,” said Andrea Bill, assistant director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory at UW-Madison. “And we did not see that in 2021.”

The state ended 2021 with 601 traffic deaths. That tied the total in 2007, a year considered an anomaly, and was the highest total since 737 died in 2007.