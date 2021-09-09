 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University apartment burglary leads to 2 arrests, UW police say
alert

University apartment burglary leads to 2 arrests, UW police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo (copy)

Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a university-owned apartment on the Near West Side Thursday morning.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

David E. Cartagena, 26, of Madison, and Chikezie I. Obiora, 25, of Milwaukee, were arrested after reportedly burglarizing an unlocked unit at University Apartments around 5:30 a.m., UW-Madison police said. 

Cartagena JPG.jpg
Obiora JPG.jpg

Police took Cartagena and Obiora to the Dane County jail on tentative charges of burglary, resisting and obstructing and disorderly conduct. 

The apartment complex on the northwest edge of campus is a popular place for graduate students and postdoctoral researchers to live with their families, especially those who come from overseas.

Campus police asked residents at University Apartments to contact authorities if they have any information about unusual or suspicious activity by calling 608-264-2677.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics