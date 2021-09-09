University apartment burglary leads to 2 arrests, UW police say

Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a university-owned apartment on the Near West Side Thursday morning.
David E. Cartagena, 26, of Madison, and Chikezie I. Obiora, 25, of Milwaukee, were arrested after reportedly burglarizing an unlocked unit at University Apartments around 5:30 a.m., UW-Madison police said.
Police took Cartagena and Obiora to the Dane County jail on tentative charges of burglary, resisting and obstructing and disorderly conduct.
The apartment complex on the northwest edge of campus is a popular place for graduate students and postdoctoral researchers to live with their families, especially those who come from overseas.
Campus police asked residents at University Apartments to contact authorities if they have any information about unusual or suspicious activity by calling 608-264-2677.