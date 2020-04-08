You are the owner of this article.
Uninvolved vehicles struck in South Side gunfire, Madison police say
Uninvolved vehicles struck in South Side gunfire, Madison police say

Crime scene tape, State Journal generic file photo
LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

Two uninvolved vehicles were struck in a fusillade of gunfire on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

No injuries were reported, though police recovered at least a dozen shell casings from the scene near South Park Street and West Olin Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Many witnesses called 911 to report the gunfire about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, with two uninvolved motorists telling officers that their vehicles were hit by bullets, DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported at least one man firing from a white car at another car, and officers found a parked and unoccupied dark sedan in the area with apparent bullet damage, DeSpain said.

A witness told police several teens had run from the sedan. It is not known if this was the car being targeted, DeSpain said.

Many officers and detectives are on the case, led by the department’s Violent Crime Unit, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

