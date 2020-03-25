Uninformed burglar comes up empty-handed after stealing ATM from Mickey’s Tavern, Madison police say

A burglar or burglars who apparently don’t follow the news stole an ATM from a Madison tavern overnight, Madison police reported.
With bars among the many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the burglar(s) made off with an empty ATM, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A passerby reported the crime after finding a front window broken out at Mickey's Tavern, 1524 Williamson Street, shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, DeSpain said.
The money was emptied from the ATM after the closure order came down, DeSpain said.
