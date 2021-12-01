Unidentified dog bites jogger on East Side, health officials say

Health officials are seeking more information after a dog bit a jogger on the East Side Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane County said.
The jogger was bit after trying to get away from a woman with two leashed dogs on a sidewalk at North Fair Oaks and East Washington Avenue around 1:30 p.m., Public Health said in a statement.
The jogger described the dogs as two large breeds, one gray and one brown, with pointed ears, health officials said. The dogs' owner was an adult woman with brown hair in a ponytail.
The victim will need to receive expensive rabies shots if the dog is not located, Public Health noted.
Public Health reminded residents in a dog bite situation to "treat it like a car accident" and exchange information with the other person.
Public Health asked anyone with information about the dogs involved in the bite to contact 608-255-2345 and ask for an animal services officer.
