A Janesville man clad only in his underwear and socks was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a mobile home park, arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Cory Wilcox, 40, was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 South Highway 51 in the town of Rock, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the report, deputies went to the mobile home park for a disturbance, after a witness reported hearing a woman yelling "stop" while a male got into a vehicle and was speeding up and down the street.
"A responding deputy saw the vehicle stopped in front of another trailer home within the park, and saw the driver (Wilcox) standing outside, wearing only his underwear and socks," said Sgt. Pete Falk.
Wilcox left the first site where the woman had called police from, and drove to the second home to confront a person in that home.
"Wilcox pushed his way into the trailer home and was trying to start a fight, but the subjects inside pushed him outside and closed the door," Falk said.
Wilcox refused to take field sobriety tests and was arrested for OWI, along with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
"The woman who was yelling 'stop' was trying to get Wilcox not to drive because he was intoxicated," Falk said. "There was nothing else that happened between the woman and Wilcox."