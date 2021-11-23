Under 'gift' agreement, man pleads guilty to looting multiple shops, damaging property during State Street riot

Ozanne said the offer was made because Torres had no criminal record prior to May 30, 2020, when he and others took part in breaking into and looting shops on State Street following the main protest of the day related to the death of George Floyd. Ozanne said Torres has not committed any additional crimes since the looting episode.

Torres was charged with being a party to burglary of Under Armour, another sporting goods store not named in court, Knuckleheads, Ragstock, Walgreens and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Torres was also charged with felony criminal damage to property for damaging a police car that was ultimately set ablaze and destroyed and breaking windows at the museum.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness who identified Torres to police said during the riot Torres said at one point, “I’m the biggest perpetrator out here,” and “I’m the leader in this (expletive).”

Terms of Torres' participation in the deferred prosecution program were not specified in court, but participation often lasts for a year, and it requires participants to fully take responsibility for the crimes to which they have pleaded guilty. If he fails to fully take responsibility, Genovese told Torres, he could be kicked out of the program.