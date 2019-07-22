A man found unresponsive in his car in Sauk County Saturday morning was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Samuel Petersen, 40, rural Baraboo, was taken to the Sauk County Jail following his arrest at about 11 a.m. on Luebke Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
A passing motorist called 911 to report an unresponsive male subject in a stationary vehicle on Luebke Road at Durwards Glen Road in the town of Greenfield, with both deputies and the Baraboo District Ambulance Service responding to the scene.
"The male subject displayed evidence of impairment, and evidence of recent drug use, including drug paraphernalia located at the scene," said Sheriff Chip Meister.