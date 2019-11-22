A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy struggled to wake up an unconscious driver, and when he succeeded, the man drove off, starting a chase that reached 105 miles per hour, before he stopped and was arrested for OWI, authorities reported.
The incident began about 11:20 p.m., when Rock County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of E LJ Townline Road on a report of a drunken man knocking on the door and asking the residents if they knew where he lived, Sgt. Troy Egger said.
The caller said the man spoke with them for several minutes, then got back into his truck and drove through their yard and back on to the road, Egger said.
A deputy was able to locate the truck, a 2014 GMC Sierra, at the intersection of E LJ Townline Road and N Vickerman Road. When the deputy approached the truck, the driver, Philip Luebke III, 33, of Fort Atkinson, was unconscious and would not respond to the deputy, Egger said.
After several minutes, the driver woke up and refused to obey commands from the deputy and took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy initiated a pursuit with the vehicle that reached speeds of 105 mph, with Luebke attempting several different evasive maneuvers in an attempt to elude the deputy, including stopping and reversing toward the deputy’s squad, erratic changes of direction, and at one point entering the ditch and striking a fire number address sign, Egger said.
After pursuit of about five minutes, Luebke stopped in the middle of the road and exited his vehicle. As additional police units arrived, Luebke became combative and a stun gun was used in taking him into custody, Egger said.
Luebke was jailed on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing an officer and resisting arrest, Egger said.