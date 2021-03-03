Unconscious driver found on Near East Side taken to hospital, faces 5th OWI, Madison police say

An unconscious driver found slumped over his steering wheel on the Near East Side on Friday was taken to a hospital and faces a fifth OWI offense, Madison police reported.

Madison police and fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Ingersoll Street shortly before 5 p.m. to check on an unconscious driver slumped over the steering wheel, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The driver, Marcel Martino, 32, was taken to a local hospital and after an investigation, tentatively charged with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device and possession of open intoxicants, Rodriguez said.

Martino was booked into the Dane County Jail after he was released from the hospital, Rodriguez said.

