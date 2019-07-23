A Reedsburg man found unconscious in his SUV Monday afternoon woke up when a deputy arrived, with the SUV rolling backward into the squad car.
The driver, Winston Cloud, 20, allegedly was under the influence of drugs, and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.
It happened at about 12:15 p.m.on Oak Hill Road, north of Coon Bluff Road in the town of Dellona, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy was called after witnesses were unable to wake up the man, who was slumped over the steering wheel of his SUV.
"The Ford Escape was stopped in the lane of traffic, in gear, the motor running," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
Cloud was alone in the SUV.
"The deputy noticed Cloud was holding a needle in his hand, and also was having difficulty waking him," Meister said. "As the deputy tried to put the vehicle in park, Cloud came to and released the brake."
The SUV rolled backward about 20 feet and hit the front end of the squad car, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
The State Patrol assisted with the investigation and said Cloud was under the influence of drugs and did not have a medical issue.
