A man allegedly making uncomfortable comments to young teens on the North Side Wednesday night, including a 13-year-old girl who found the man sitting on her porch, was arrested by Madison police.
Johnnie Wafford Jr., 41, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, trespassing and on outstanding warrants.
Police were called after the 13-year-old girl became scared when Wafford began hanging out on the porch of her Northport Drive townhouse.
"The teen was home alone," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She decided to walk to a nearby friend's apartment so she could be with someone."
The suspect followed her and asked her for her name, and made comments about the clothes she was wearing, police said.
"When an officer arrived, many children approached the officer, saying the same man made similar uncomfortable statements to them," DeSpain said.
When the officer found Wafford, he first gave a fake name, resulting in the resisting/obstructing charge.
"He denied having any conversations with children," DeSpain said.
Online court records show Wafford was convicted and given two concurrent sentences of five months in jail for two counts of misdemeanor sex with a child 16 or older in 1997.
The outstanding warrants stemmed from an incident in February in which he was charged with false imprisonment, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.