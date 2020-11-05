Uber driver’s car stolen when he leaves it running to grab food order, Madison police say

An Uber driver had his car stolen when he left it running to grab a food order Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The driver parked his 2010 Toyota Corolla — unlocked and running — for a few minutes about 4 p.m. as he went in to pick up a food order at Buffalo Wild Wings, 240 East Towne Mall, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

When the driver came out of the restaurant, the Toyota was gone, and with it his wallet, which he had left inside, DeSpain said.

