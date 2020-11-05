Uber driver’s car stolen when he leaves it running to grab food order, Madison police say

An Uber driver had his car stolen when he left it running to grab a food order Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The driver parked his 2010 Toyota Corolla — unlocked and running — for a few minutes about 4 p.m. as he went in to pick up a food order at Buffalo Wild Wings, 240 East Towne Mall, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
When the driver came out of the restaurant, the Toyota was gone, and with it his wallet, which he had left inside, DeSpain said.
Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news
Wisconsin DOC releases data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead
McFarland woman, 3 Madison men indicted on drug charges by federal grand jury
Madison woman arrested for pointing gun, wanting to shoot man who damaged her car
Man charged with damaging statues also charged with breaking City-County Building windows
2 more Wisconsin prisons have COVID-19 outbreaks totaling more than 500 active cases
Man arrested for attempted homicide for attack on 71-year-old homeless man Downtown
2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say
Ahead of homecoming and Halloween, Cottage Grove police confiscate mountain of toilet paper
Janesville man indicted on charges for 7 armed robberies in Rock, Dane counties
Woman arrested after stabbing ex-husband in town of Harmony home they share
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide in stabbing death of his daughter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.