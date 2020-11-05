 Skip to main content
Uber driver’s car stolen when he leaves it running to grab food order, Madison police say
An Uber driver had his car stolen when he left it running to grab a food order Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The driver parked his 2010 Toyota Corolla — unlocked and running — for a few minutes about 4 p.m. as he went in to pick up a food order at Buffalo Wild Wings, 240 East Towne Mall, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

When the driver came out of the restaurant, the Toyota was gone, and with it his wallet, which he had left inside, DeSpain said.

