Uber driver knocked out when he strikes head on road after push by passenger, Madison police say
Uber driver knocked out when he strikes head on road after push by passenger, Madison police say

An Uber driver was knocked out when he struck his head on the road after being pushed by a passenger Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

A passerby found the Uber driver unconscious at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Doty Street about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, his SUV nearby, running with the driver's door open, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver, who was treated at a hospital, told police he dropped a passenger on the Capitol Square and as he drove slowly away, the passenger chased after him, struck his SUV, and opened a rear door, saying he had forgotten his cell phone in the backseat, DeSpain said.

After the man slammed the SUV door, the driver got out and asked the passenger why he had struck the SUV and slammed its door. The passenger then pushed the driver, who fell back and hit his head on the road, DeSpain said.

Madison police are attempting to work with Uber to get the passenger's contact information, DeSpain said.

