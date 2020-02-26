Uber driver knocked out when he strikes head on road after push by passenger, Madison police say

An Uber driver was knocked out when he struck his head on the road after being pushed by a passenger Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

A passerby found the Uber driver unconscious at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Doty Street about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, his SUV nearby, running with the driver's door open, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver, who was treated at a hospital, told police he dropped a passenger on the Capitol Square and as he drove slowly away, the passenger chased after him, struck his SUV, and opened a rear door, saying he had forgotten his cell phone in the backseat, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the man slammed the SUV door, the driver got out and asked the passenger why he had struck the SUV and slammed its door. The passenger then pushed the driver, who fell back and hit his head on the road, DeSpain said.

Madison police are attempting to work with Uber to get the passenger's contact information, DeSpain said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.