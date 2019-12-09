The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal by a group of American Family Insurance agents who said they believe they are not independent contractors with the company, as a federal appeals court panel had ruled earlier this year.
The high court let stand the 2-1 ruling in January by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Cincinnati. That panel had overturned a 2017 ruling by a federal judge in Cleveland which stated American Family agents are treated as employees because of the tight reins the company puts on its agents. But the appeals panel said agents sign a contract when they are hired stating they are independent contractors.
A ruling in the agents' favor could have cost the company as much as $1 billion in retirement benefits, according to one estimate that Madison-based American Family has disputed.
As is often the case, the Supreme Court did not state a reason for not taking the agents' appeal.
American Family praised the decision by the Supreme Court not to review the case, saying the appeals panel correctly concluded that owners of American Family agencies are independent contractors.
"We are grateful that the Supreme Court left in place the well-reasoned opinion from the 6th Circuit," American Family legal vice president Dave Endres said in a statement. "Our agency owners are independent business owners, and we partner with them to serve the many customers that value our agency owners and American Family."
The case was originally filed in 2013 by four former American Family agents who contended they were more than independent contractors and should receive retirement benefits. The case was certified as a class action in 2016.
American Family noted this is the sixth case to conclude the company's agency owners are independent contractors and said the Internal Revenue Service has reached the same conclusion.
The company said agency owners run offices the way they choose -- they set office hours, oversee and pay staff, and carry out their own business plans.