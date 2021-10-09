Two-year-old, driver in critical condition after crashing into combine in Lafayette County, authorities say

A two-year-old has been airlifted to a Madison hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car it was riding in crashed into a combine in Lafayette County Saturday morning, authorities said.
The child was thrown from the vehicle after its driver, Manuel De Jesus Reyes-Avilla, 24, of Darlington, attempted to pass the combine and other vehicles in a no-passing zone along Highway 23 in the town of Willow Springs at 11:22 a.m., Lafayette Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.
While trying to pass, the car hit the front tire of the combine as it turned off of the highway, Gill said. The car then flipped several times before landing in a ditch. Reyes-Avilla and the two-year-old, who both had life-threatening injuries, were first taken to Upland Hills Medical Center in Dodgeville before getting airlifted to UW Hospital.
The driver of the combine, Thomas Pratt, 63, of Dodgeville, was not injured in the crash, Gill said.
