Two women attacked in apparent sexual assaults in Greenbush area, Madison police say

The same man potentially tried to sexually assault two different women in the Greenbush neighborhood Tuesday night, Madison police said.

A man reportedly attacked the women from behind before they fought him off and left the area just before 7 p.m., said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

"The Madison Police Department is investigating each incident independently but believes there is a possibility these attacks were committed by the same suspect," Fryer said.

"Each of their attacks appears to be sexual in nature," Fryer said.

In the first incident, the man accosted a woman near Park and Erin streets. After warding him off, he approached her again by St. Mary's Hospital before 911 dispatchers advised her to go into the hospital before law enforcement arrived.

Minutes later, a man attacked another woman in the area of Emerald and Orchard streets before she left the area with the assistance of a concerned citizen.

Madison and UW police will be putting extra resources into policing the area, Fryer said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

