Two Wisconsin men charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Two Wisconsin men, including one from Dane County, have been charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Nelson, of Dane County, and Abram Markofski, of La Crosse County, were at the Capitol that day for a rally put on by former President Donald Trump while Congress was certifying electoral votes, and then entered the Capitol building itself, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

They are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. The complaint does not allege they committed any violent acts while in the building.

The two were identified using surveillance video and GPS data after the FBI got an anonymous tip on Jan. 7 from someone who knows Nelson, and both told federal investigators they had been in the building, according to the complaint.

