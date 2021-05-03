Two Wisconsin men charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Two Wisconsin men, including one from Dane County, have been charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Brandon Nelson, of Dane County, and Abram Markofski, of La Crosse County, were at the Capitol that day for a rally put on by former President Donald Trump while Congress was certifying electoral votes, and then entered the Capitol building itself, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
They are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. The complaint does not allege they committed any violent acts while in the building.
The two were identified using surveillance video and GPS data after the FBI got an anonymous tip on Jan. 7 from someone who knows Nelson, and both told federal investigators they had been in the building, according to the complaint.
Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured
See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objection…
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. People were injured on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.…
See scenes from the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters breach the building.
Thousands of people at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing through barricades and climbing the steps as Congress voted to certify J…
This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Cong…