Car thieves took not one but two vehicles out of the same garage early Wednesday morning on Madison's Southwest Side, with the vehicles spotted early Thursday morning, going about 100 mph on the Beltline before one vehicle was disabled by police on the Interstate near Edgerton.
The thefts happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Maple Grove Road, Madison police said.
The way the burglars got in was very familiar to police.
"The garage door was inadvertently left open," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The burglars entered the garage, then got inside the home because the door between the garage and house was not locked."
Two sets of car keys were hanging on hooks near the door, so the thieves got the keys and drove the Toyota Corolla and Toyota Rav4 out the door.
"The stolen vehicles were spotted early Thursday, traveling at speeds estimated at 100 mph on the Beltline in Monona," DeSpain said.
Police used spike strips on I-39/90 near Edgerton, with the Corolla driving over the strips and becoming disabled.
The driver got away, and the other vehicle did as well.
"Madison police were not involved (in the chase), but we are appreciative of the partnership with other law enforcement agencies, as we all work together to try to curtail the spree of stolen cars and reckless driving that frequently follows," DeSpain said.
