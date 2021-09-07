 Skip to main content
Two vehicles stolen from Near West Side residences on Sunday
alert top story

Two vehicles were stolen from Near West Side homes on Sunday, Madison police said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The first vehicle was stolen from a residence on Chapman and Gregory Street around 8 a.m. The thief took a garage opener from an unlocked black Volkswagen Golf parked outside. The thief then entered the residence, stealing a wallet and car keys before fleeing in the car, police said. 

Hours later, the Volkswagen Golf was linked to a purse snatching on the Southwest Side. A victim's purse was taken while shopping at the 6500 block of McKee Road at 12:25 p.m., with the thief driving away in the stolen Volkswagen.

A separate vehicle was stolen later Sunday evening from a home on the 200 block of Westmorland Boulevard, five minutes from the residence at Gregory Street. The victim said their red Honda CRV was stolen from their driveway at 11:47 p.m., adding they were unsure if a valet key had been left in the car. 

In another theft reported on Friday, an FAL rifle was stolen from a locked vehicle broken into at the 500 block of West Johnson Street at 5:13 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

