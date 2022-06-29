 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORTH SIDE

Two teenagers hospitalized after North Side shooting, police say

Police lights with wording

A shooting on the North Side left two teenage boys hospitalized Wednesday evening, Madison police said.

The shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on the 2900 block of Dryden Drive, near the road's intersection with Northport Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Two suspected shooters drove away from the scene before police arrived, Fryer said, and no arrests were made.

Police were continuing to investigate at the scene.

The condition of the two teenagers was not known, Fryer said.

