A person and occupied vehicle were struck in a hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg late Friday night, sending two people to the hospital, police said.
A sedan that was either red or maroon collided with the pedestrian and the occupied vehicle at about 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pike Drive and Eggiman Road, Sgt. Pete Johnston said.
The sedan then drove off, heading north on Eggiman Road, Johnston said. It had damage to the front passenger side, he said.
The pedestrian and one occupant of the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Johnston said, and the second occupant of the vehicle was not injured.
There was no description of the sedan's driver.
Anyone with information on the driver or the sedan should call Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.