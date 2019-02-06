Two people have been taken into custody following a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies in Madison, the last one at a liquor store which led to their arrest.
The liquor store attempted robbery happened at about 8 a.m. at Bottle Stop Liquors, 2734 E. Washington Ave., the same street where the other four robberies and attempted robberies took place.
"A woman armed with a handgun attempted to rob the liquor store but fled empty-handed after an employee said didn't have what she was looking for, cash and cigarettes," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The woman got into a car driven by a man, with officers spotting the car and making a stop on Johnson Street.
The suspects were not identified since they hadn't been arrested as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, only detained.