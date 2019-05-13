Two separate disturbances in Madison on Sunday ended with gunfire, with no injuries reported but one building was hit by a bullet.
The first shots fired incident happened at about 3 p.m. in Aldo Leopold Park, 2900 Traceway Drive, near the basketball courts.
Madison police were called to the park after several people called 911 to report shots being fired.
"Witnesses described an altercation between six black males resulted in an exchange of gunfire," said Sgt. Matthew Baker.
Three of the men left on foot while three fled in a car, all before police arrived on scene.
Police found spent shell casings near the basketball courts.
"An occupied residence was struck by a bullet, but the residence was not believed to be an intended target," Baker said.
No description of the men was given.
Shortly before 10 p.m., shots were reported in the 200 block of Kennedy Heights.
"There was a disturbance resulting in multiple gun shots being fired," said Lt. Reginald Patterson. "The suspect or suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving."
No injuries or property damage was reported.
Anyone with information about the two shots fired incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
