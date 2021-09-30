 Skip to main content
Two shot near Warner Park on North Side, authorities say
Two shot near Warner Park on North Side, authorities say

Madison police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Northpoint Drive Thursday evening. Officers had taped off an area from the Culver's to the Citgo on Northport Drive. Police were seen walking in and out of a barbershop in between the two businesses.

Two people were shot after a fight devolved into gunfire on the 1400 block of Northpoint Drive near Warner Park just after 6:40 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. 

An ambulance was seen speeding away from the intersection of Northpoint and Troy Drives and officers found shell casings at a nearby Citgo gas station. Police also tapped off the Northpoint Barber Shop on the block and were interviewing witnesses there.

Police did not know the status of the two people who were shot.

A pair of squad cars was seen pursuing a silver sedan along Sherman Avenue nearby, though it was unclear if the chase was related to the shooting. 

The street was tapped off between a Culver's and the Citgo.

