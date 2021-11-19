 Skip to main content
Two severely injured after tractor, pickup crash in Dodge County, authorities say
Two severely injured after tractor, pickup crash in Dodge County, authorities say

Two people were seriously injured by a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck in Dodge County on Friday, authorities said. 

The truck collided with the tractor while driving on Welsh Road in the town of Emmet, three miles north of Watertown, at around 3 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement. The tractor had been pulling out from a private roadway when it was struck by the oncoming pickup, which rolled over into a ditch after the crash, Schmidt said.

The truck's driver, a 42-year-old Reeseville man, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, Schmidt said. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman also from Reeseville, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with potentially serious injuries. The truck's occupants were severely injured due to not wearing seatbelts, Schmidt noted. 

A 62-year-old Watertown man who was driving the tractor had minor injuries after the crash and was not taken to the hospital. 

