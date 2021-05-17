 Skip to main content
Two rural Grant County fire department officials charged with stealing from department
Two officials with a tiny volunteer fire department along the Mississippi River have been charged with stealing from the department.

Bagley Volunteer Fire Department Secretary/Treasurer Jodi Moris, 57, of rural Mt. Hope, was charged with felony theft in a business setting of more than $10,000, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, while Fire Chief Ryne Jackley, 31, of Bagley, was charged with misdemeanor theft in a business setting of less than $2,500.

The investigation that led to the charges began in late March when the Sheriff's Office was notified by a local bank of suspicious activity in the Fire Department's accounts.

Both are scheduled to make their initial appearances in Grant County Circuit Court on June 7.

The Bagley Volunteer Fire Department covers the village of Bagley, population 367; the River of Lakes Resort; Jay's Landing; and the town of Wyalusing, according to its Facebook page.

