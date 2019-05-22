Try 3 months for $3
Two Richland Center men were arrested Saturday morning for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana.

Robert Engebretson, 52, and Christopher Grabowski, 34, were taken into custody to the Richland County Jail following their arrest at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop on West Sixth Street, police said.

An officer recognized Grabowski, a passenger in the car, as one with warrants out for his arrest.

"Upon contact with Grabowski at Mobil Mart, he was taken into custody after a short foot chase," according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Officers found drug paraphernalia used to ingest meth in his possession.

"Grabowski also admitted to having further drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and a search yielded paraphernalia as well as methamphetamine and marijuana," the release said.

Grabowski was tentatively charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

Officers also talked with Engebretson, the driver of the car, and signs of impairment were displayed. Field sobriety tests were administered before he was arrested on tentative charges of possession of meth and marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

