Two Richland Center men were arrested Saturday morning for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana.
Robert Engebretson, 52, and Christopher Grabowski, 34, were taken into custody to the Richland County Jail following their arrest at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop on West Sixth Street, police said.
An officer recognized Grabowski, a passenger in the car, as one with warrants out for his arrest.
"Upon contact with Grabowski at Mobil Mart, he was taken into custody after a short foot chase," according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
Officers found drug paraphernalia used to ingest meth in his possession.
"Grabowski also admitted to having further drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and a search yielded paraphernalia as well as methamphetamine and marijuana," the release said.
Grabowski was tentatively charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
Officers also talked with Engebretson, the driver of the car, and signs of impairment were displayed. Field sobriety tests were administered before he was arrested on tentative charges of possession of meth and marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Two men plead guilty to felony murder for October beating death
Two men plead guilty to felony murder for October beating death
Two drivers arrested in Rock County for alleged 4th OWI offenses
Two drivers arrested in Rock County for alleged 4th OWI offenses
Naked man arrested, allegedly exposed himself regularly, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th OWI following crash
Madison woman arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Bank robbery suspect caught blocks from police station, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th OWI following crash, officials say
Former tutor gets time in jail and probation for propositions, touching girl at school
Signature bond set for teacher in case of alleged abuse during gym class
Man charged in heroin overdose death pleads guilty to delivery
Ex-Madison teacher arrested on allegations of having sex with California student
Suspect identified in alleged groping, battery incident at Wando's, police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 7th OWI offense, police say