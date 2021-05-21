Two recommended to lead U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison

Wisconsin's U.S. senators on Friday recommended a federal prosecutor and a private practice attorney as candidates to be the lead federal prosecutor for the Madison-based Western District of Wisconsin.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission, headed by Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper and Sopen Shah, an associate attorney in the Madison office of the law firm of Perkins Coie to succeed Scott Blader as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Schlipper was an assistant district attorney in Dane County for nearly five years before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in 2016. She is a 2011 graduate of the UW-Madison Law School. She also has a master's degree in social work from Loyola University of Chicago and previously worked in social services before attending law school.

Shah is a 2015 graduate of Yale Law School. At Perkins Coie, she specializes in business litigation and in appeals, issues and strategy, according to the firm's website. Recently, she represented the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in a voting case which, in a span of three weeks, went from U.S. District Court in Madison to the U.S. Supreme Court.