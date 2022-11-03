 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two police cars damaged and two officers injured in vehicle chase on Beltline

Two police cars were damaged and two Madison police officers sent to the hospital Thursday after a chase on the Beltline that ended with an attempted carjacking, the State Patrol and Madison police said.

The State Patrol said that just after noon, it tried to pull over a vehicle speeding westbound in the closed flex lane near Monona Drive. Flex lanes are inner shoulder lanes on the Beltline that were recently upgraded to be open during times of heavy traffic.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle rammed a Madison police car on its rear driver's side near South Towne Drive, then struck the State Patrol cruiser. The driver of the vehicle then got out and tried to carjack a taxi driver parked at a nearby business, the State Patrol said, but officers arrested the person.

Both police cars sustained "significant damage," the State Patrol said in a news release. Two officers in the Madison police cruiser sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. It wasn't clear Thursday if they were admitted. The two State Patrol employees in that agency's car were not injured, the State Patrol said. 

The section of the Beltline where the incident occurred was closed for two hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.

