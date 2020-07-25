Two people injured in shooting on Madison's Southwest Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police were investigating a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night that left two people injured, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

The shooting, around 9:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Schroeder Road, prompted a “heavy” police response, according to a Dane County 911 Center spokeswoman.

Initial reports were that both victims were shot in the head, the spokeswoman said, although no more information on the extent of their injuries or their identities was immediately available late Saturday.

It was also not clear where the victims were shot, although witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the area. Both victims were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not available.