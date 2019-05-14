Walworth County law enforcement agencies are investigating the deaths of two people in a Darien home Monday night, following a SWAT team standoff.
The Sheriff's Office said the incident started at about 6 p.m. at a home on Buckingham Court in Darien, a village of about 1,500 people just west of Delavan.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting, so the neighborhood was evacuated and a search began for a suspect.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, the man taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of the wound, according to a media report.
After a couple of hours of negotiating, the SWAT team went into the house and discovered the bodies of a man and woman.
Police did not say how the two died. Their identities have not been released.
No arrests had been made, but police believed the public was not in danger.
