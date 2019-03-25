Two men from out of state were assaulted early Sunday morning in Downtown Madison, with one man suffering multiple injuries, including a broken face, during the attack.
It happened at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of West Gorham Street, Madison police said.
The 32-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man and the 33-year-old Chicago man were in town visiting friends when the assault took place.
"The Minnesota man was the most seriously battered," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"He suffered facial injuries including broken bones, a facial cut requiring six stitches, a broken knee cap and a collar bone injury."
The two men were punched multiple times by the two strangers, with the suspects fleeing the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz.
The suspects are black males, one in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, athletic build, wearing a red shirt, the other 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 235 pounds, wearing black clothing.
