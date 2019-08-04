Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A 54-year-old Madison woman was pushed into a wall then robbed of her wallet by two young men on the South Side Friday, according to police. 

The robbery happened on McDivitt Road around 12:45 p.m., according to Madison Police. 

The woman was about to enter her apartment when the two young men, who had been sitting on the outside steps, robbed her, police said. After pushing her and grabbing her wallet, the fled on foot. 

A K9 unit led officers to the 2900 block of Ashford Lane, but the two men were not found, police reported. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.