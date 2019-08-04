A 54-year-old Madison woman was pushed into a wall then robbed of her wallet by two young men on the South Side Friday, according to police.
The robbery happened on McDivitt Road around 12:45 p.m., according to Madison Police.
The woman was about to enter her apartment when the two young men, who had been sitting on the outside steps, robbed her, police said. After pushing her and grabbing her wallet, the fled on foot.
A K9 unit led officers to the 2900 block of Ashford Lane, but the two men were not found, police reported.